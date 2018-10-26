Lunchbreak: Chicken Tikka Masala

Posted 12:04 PM, October 26, 2018, by , Updated at 02:01PM, October 26, 2018

Bombay Wraps Co-Owner Ali Dewjee

*New Location*

Bombay Wraps

3149 ½ N. Broadway St., Chicago (Lakeview)

 *Other Locations*

122 N. Wells St., Chicago

330 E. Ohio St., Chicago

https://bombaywraps.com/

Recipe:

Recipe Name: Chicken Tikka Masala or Chicken Makhani / Butter Chicken

Description: A classic Indian dish and a spin off Bombay Wraps Chicken Tikka - Chicken with a rich tomato cream sauce, perfect to enjoy over a bowl of basmati rice or with flatbread paratha bread.

Serves: 4 to 6 people

Active / Cook Time: 30 – 45 minutes

Ingredients:                                                                                                                         Weight / Size:                                      

Marinade for Chicken Breast

Chicken breast                                                                                                                     Approx. 2 pounds . 2 pieces

Tikka masala powder                                                                                                        3 tablespoons

Plain yogurt                                                                                                                          ½  cup

Lime juice                                                                                                                              2 tablespoons

Ginger garlic paste                                                                                                            2 tablespoons

Vegetable Oil                                                                                                                       3 tablespoons

 

Makhani Sauce                                                                                                                                                

Ripe tomatoes                                                                                                                    250 grams / appox. 6 – 7 tomatoes

Heavy Cream                                                                                                                       1 cup

Unsalted Butter or Indian Ghee                                                                                   5 table spoons

Ginger                                                                                                                                    ½ oz.

Garlic                                                                                                                                       ½  oz.

Onions                                                                                                                                    1 ½ lbs (1 large)

Garam Masala (Indian spice mix)                                                                                 1 table spoons

Kashmiri Chili or chili powder                                                                                       2 table spoons

Tumeric                                                                                                                                  1 teaspoon

Sugar                                                                                                                                       1 table spoon

Kosher Salt                                                                                                                            To taste

Green Cardamom (aromatics) (optional)                                                                  5 pcs

Fenugreek / Kasoori Methi (Indian flavor) (optional)                                           1 pinch

Cashew nut paste (thickening agent) (optional)                                                    3 table spoons

 

Prep: (Heat level, sensory queues, times, etc)

Step 1 – marinate & prepare chicken

  1. Clean chicken breast, then slice horizontal (length wise) into 2 halves – set aside
  2. In bowl mix together the yogurt, tikka masala powered, lime juice, ginger garlic paste and oil
  3. Add sliced chicken to marinade and coat all over (optional – refrigerate overnight)
  4. Grill marinated chicken breast on a medium flame until cooked or high temperature (500 degrees) in an oven for 30 minutes
  5. Cut cooked chicken breast into small cube and keep aside

Step 2 Prepare Makhani Sauce

  1. Chop onions (small dice), ginger (grated or fine dice) and garlic (minced)
  2. Boil a medium pot of water then add onions, ginger & garlic until soft / translucent
  3. Strain mixture in a colander and the blend to a puree – keep aside
  4. Chop tomatoes in quarters and then puree in blender – keep aside
  5. Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat then add oil – let simmer, then add tomato puree, turmeric powder, Kashmiri chili powder and salt. Continue to heat till tomato puree comes to a boil.
  6. Then add onion, ginger & garlic puree to tomato puree continue and stir in sauce pan, continue to cook for 5 minutes.
  7. Add garam masala powder to sauce and cook for another 5 minutes (or until oil starts to float to the top)
  8. Add heavy cream and sugar to sauce and bring back to a boil (approx. 3 minutes).
  9. Add kasoori methi to sauce and stir
  10. Add cubes of cooked chicken to sauce, stir and cook for 1 minute
  11. Finish with butter or Indian ghee plus