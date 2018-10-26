Lunchbreak: Chicken Tikka Masala

Bombay Wraps Co-Owner Ali Dewjee
*New Location*
Bombay Wraps
3149 ½ N. Broadway St., Chicago (Lakeview)
*Other Locations*
122 N. Wells St., Chicago
330 E. Ohio St., Chicago
Recipe:
Recipe Name: Chicken Tikka Masala or Chicken Makhani / Butter Chicken
Description: A classic Indian dish and a spin off Bombay Wraps Chicken Tikka - Chicken with a rich tomato cream sauce, perfect to enjoy over a bowl of basmati rice or with flatbread paratha bread.
Serves: 4 to 6 people
Active / Cook Time: 30 – 45 minutes
Ingredients: Weight / Size:
Marinade for Chicken Breast
Chicken breast Approx. 2 pounds . 2 pieces
Tikka masala powder 3 tablespoons
Plain yogurt ½ cup
Lime juice 2 tablespoons
Ginger garlic paste 2 tablespoons
Vegetable Oil 3 tablespoons
Makhani Sauce
Ripe tomatoes 250 grams / appox. 6 – 7 tomatoes
Heavy Cream 1 cup
Unsalted Butter or Indian Ghee 5 table spoons
Ginger ½ oz.
Garlic ½ oz.
Onions 1 ½ lbs (1 large)
Garam Masala (Indian spice mix) 1 table spoons
Kashmiri Chili or chili powder 2 table spoons
Tumeric 1 teaspoon
Sugar 1 table spoon
Kosher Salt To taste
Green Cardamom (aromatics) (optional) 5 pcs
Fenugreek / Kasoori Methi (Indian flavor) (optional) 1 pinch
Cashew nut paste (thickening agent) (optional) 3 table spoons
Prep: (Heat level, sensory queues, times, etc)
Step 1 – marinate & prepare chicken
- Clean chicken breast, then slice horizontal (length wise) into 2 halves – set aside
- In bowl mix together the yogurt, tikka masala powered, lime juice, ginger garlic paste and oil
- Add sliced chicken to marinade and coat all over (optional – refrigerate overnight)
- Grill marinated chicken breast on a medium flame until cooked or high temperature (500 degrees) in an oven for 30 minutes
- Cut cooked chicken breast into small cube and keep aside
Step 2 Prepare Makhani Sauce
- Chop onions (small dice), ginger (grated or fine dice) and garlic (minced)
- Boil a medium pot of water then add onions, ginger & garlic until soft / translucent
- Strain mixture in a colander and the blend to a puree – keep aside
- Chop tomatoes in quarters and then puree in blender – keep aside
- Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat then add oil – let simmer, then add tomato puree, turmeric powder, Kashmiri chili powder and salt. Continue to heat till tomato puree comes to a boil.
- Then add onion, ginger & garlic puree to tomato puree continue and stir in sauce pan, continue to cook for 5 minutes.
- Add garam masala powder to sauce and cook for another 5 minutes (or until oil starts to float to the top)
- Add heavy cream and sugar to sauce and bring back to a boil (approx. 3 minutes).
- Add kasoori methi to sauce and stir
- Add cubes of cooked chicken to sauce, stir and cook for 1 minute
- Finish with butter or Indian ghee plus