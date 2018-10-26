Last minute costumers can find scary deals at Goodwill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. – It is definitely the haunting hour for parents trying to come up with Halloween costumes for their kids that won't break the bank. The answer might be as close as your nearest thrift store.

The employees at the Goodwill in Skokie joke that Halloween is their Christmas. It is by far the busiest time of year. The choices are gloriously overwhelming, with not just racks, but aisles and aisles of everything Halloween.

Eliza Pautz has been buying her children's costumes here for as long as she can remember.

"My mother always had creative costumes,” she said. “I wanted to continue that tradition with my own children. And the best part is we're not spending the big store prices."

Halloween is such big business at Goodwill they provide in their own roaming stylist to help families come up with ideas.

From skeletons to vampire fangs, every dollar spent goes to Goodwill's mission to help those with disabilities or disadvantages.

"Last year alone, we provided services for over 62,000 individuals and helped find employment for almost 10,000 individuals,” Goodwill’s Cheryl Lightholder said.

So while you might end deciding to be an evil witch for Halloween, buying here, you're always doing good.