Jim Cornelison will once again take part in an Indy 500 tradition

INDIANAPOLIS – Almost a decade ago, he helped to reinvigorate an anthem tradition on Chicago Blackhawks games at the United Center.

Now Jim Cornelison is going to continue to carry on another tradition about three hours South of Chicago.

This week the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that the Blackhawks’ anthem singer will return for the 2019 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26th to sing “Back Home Again In Indiana” for a third consecutive year.

Started in 1946 and made famous by actor Jim Nabors from 1972-2014, the song is performed shortly before the call to start the engines.

Cornelison, who got a Masters degree from Indiana University, took over as the Blackhawks’ anthem singer in 2007. The team’s rise to prominence along with his performance helped to reinvigorate the cheering National Anthem tradition that was made famous in the 1980s and 1990s at Chicago Stadium.

Now it appears that Cornelison is settling into another sports singing tradition.