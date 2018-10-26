Illinois Congressman Gutierrez responds after alleged threats made by bomb suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The investigation continues into the man suspected of sending mail bombs to prominent democrats.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Florida is in custody and charged with five federal crimes.

The FBI says fingerprints and DNA tie him to the explosives and that those IEDs were no hoax.

Sayoc’s van was plastered in pro-Trump stickers and the faces of top Democrats framed in targets.

A Twitter account linked to Sayoc has been suspended. But there was a series of tweets targeting Illinois Congressman Luis Gutierrez last month. One of them with jumbled language said, in part, "We will find you very soon. Remember hug your loved ones real close.”

Gutierrex responded in a statement saying: