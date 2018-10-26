× Hearing on cancer risk from Sterigenics plant

CHICAGO — A hearing is underway on the cancer risks at the Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook.

It comes amid a new report from the Chicago Tribune, that the Trump and Rauner Administrations hid information from the public for months about that risk.

Records obtained by the Tribune show the Rauner administration worked with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency between December and August on an investigation of Sterigenics, and discussed possible solutions for the company’s pollution problem.

Records show that state officials deferred to political appointees in President Donald Trump’s administration to determine when and how to tell the public about the problem.

A preliminary federal analysis linked Willowbrook’s unusually high cancer risks to the company’s emissions of ethylene oxide, a gas used to sterilize medical instruments, pharmaceuticals and food.

“This doesn’t have to be as complicated as people make it out to be,” said Willowbrook Mayor Frank Trilla. “Either the product is safe to breathe and live in, or it’s not. If it is, establish the level that is safe. If it’s not, shut them down.”