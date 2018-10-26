WATCH LIVE: Feds indict 23 alleged gang members with racketeering, murder and gun charges

CHICAGO — Authorities are expected to announce a big crackdown on gangs responsible for a large number of murders Friday.

Twenty-three suspects are expected to be charged with racketeering, murder and gun charges in a joint FBI and Chicago police department investigation.

Authorities say the gang members and their associates terrorized the Englewood community and were responsible for 11 murders.

All are said to to be members of the same South Side gang known as Goonie Boss.

