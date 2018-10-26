After a summerlike open to October, the Chicago area has experienced a prolonged spell of below normal temperatures. Since the 10th, the city has registered only one mild day. Readings are forecast to stay below normal through Sunday, though conditions will not be as adverse as last weekend. Though still on the chilly side, temperatures this weekend are forecast to average 9 degrees warmer than last. Our region will lies west of a large storm system forecast to bring rain, snow and high winds to the Northeast. Winter weather advisories have been posted for portions of upstate New York and New England, with wind advisories for the Boston area where gusts may top 60 mph. No snow is forecast for Chicago, but another system arriving from the northwest is expected to bring clouds and rain late Saturday night and early Sunday.
Chilly temperatures to persist through weekend
-
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows
-
Potentially heavy rains to arrive in Chicago Friday, thanks in part to Hurricane Rosa
-
Heavy storms headed toward the Chicago area, high winds possible
-
Another chilly weekend in store for Chicago
-
Flow of cold air resumes after one day hiatus
-
-
Weather to improve as tropical rains head east
-
Patchy Dense Fog early this Sunday morning – Heat Advisory southern sections and slight chance of strong thunderstorms north late afternoon/overnight
-
Temps lower Tuesday ahead of midweek warm-up
-
Freeze warning Tuesday morning
-
Abnormal warmth is to persist through midweek
-
-
Warm high pressure locked-in until early next week
-
Temp downturn in sync with fall equinox
-
Spell of 80-degree warmth to last into Tuesday