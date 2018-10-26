Bulls’ Jabari Parker freaks out over Robin Lopez’s head in Halloween prank video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls got into the Halloween spirit by playing an excellent prank on one of their newer players, Jabari Parker.

The team set up a “What’s in the Box” scenario for Parker in which his teammate Robin Lopez’s head was INSIDE the box (he was sitting under the table.)

Once he puts his hands inside the box, Parker’s reaction is hysterical. Among his one liners: “It’s a cat, because it’s furry. I don’t want to pet no cat. I’m afraid of cats!”

Eventually Parker realizes that there’s somebody’s head in the box, but when he finally lifts it up, he’s still shocked to see Lopez’s face smiling up at him.

