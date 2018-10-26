Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Charlotte
- The Bulls have won six of the last seven games in this matchup, including four of five since the start of last season. The Bulls have averaged 115.4 PPG against the Hornets since the start of last season, their most against any single opponent.
- The Hornets have attempted and made more three-pointers this season than any other team in the NBA (68-for-181, .376). They took 40 threes per game in their two wins this season and 33.7 three-point attempts per game in three losses.
- The Bulls rank 17th in the NBA with 111.3 PPG this season, but the team’s 445 points through four games is its most in any season since 1991-92, which was the second of six NBA championship seasons of the Michael Jordan era.
- Zach LaVine’s four straight games with 30+ points to open the season is the most by a Chicago Bull since Michael Jordan began the 1986-87 season with six straight 30-point games.
- Kemba Walker is averaging 31.0 PPG and 5.3 APG thus far. No Hornets player has ever done so for an entire season, but the last player to do so during the month of October for the franchise was Baron Davis in 2001-02.
- Cameron Payne had a career high 21 points against the Hornets on Wednesday night. His points came on seven threes (7-for-11, .636); there have only been seven instances of a player making seven+ threes in a game this season, and Kemba Walker is the only player to do it multiple times.