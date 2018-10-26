Andrew Belle performs live on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live performance on Friday October 26th, by the Grand Opening headliner for Hey Nonny, 2009 MTV Chicago Break-out Artist of the Year, well-known Chicago singer-songwriter Andrew Belle. His music played often during The Vampire Diaries. He's been touring the country in support of his three albums.

Upon their opening next month, Arlington Heights' Hey Nonny will feature live concerts six nights each week, and will also offer guests farm-to-table gastro pub.

An evening with Andrew Belle

10 South Vail Avenue

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

7:30PM SOLD OUT

& 9:30PM

Tickets: www.heynonny.com/shows/an-evening-with-andrew-belle-2/

Artist Info:

Website: http://andrewbelle.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/andrewbelle

Twitter: https://twitter.com/andrewbelle

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/andrewbelle/