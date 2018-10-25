Tony Gill discusses the Bulls’ start to the 2018-2019 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - To say that the Bulls are snake-bitten is a bit of an understatement.

First, there was Lauri Markkanen, then it was Denzel Valentine. After the regular season started, both Kris Dunn and Bobby Portis are out for a month after each with sprained the MCL. On top of that, the team is struggling on defense, yet is getting scoring output from Zach LaVine that fans haven't seen since the Jordan era.

All of these topics were part of Tony Gill of 670 The Score and "The D and Davis Show" first appearance on Sports Feed on Thursday night. He discussed a number of topics on the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on the program, and you can watch his segments in the video above or below.