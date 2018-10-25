The Imperial Sound performs “The New AM” live on WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Imperial Sound's blithe synthesis of 21st-century irony and bright unconsciousness AM-radio pop is both brave and unique. The band's debut album The New AM delivers infectious shimmering songs that celebrate the craft and style of the best pop music. They will be performing at Montrose Saloon on October 25th.

Montrose Saloon

2933 W Montrose Ave

Chicago, IL 60618

For more information on this band and tour dates:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheImperialSound/

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/340522130027598/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imperialsound99