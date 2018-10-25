× The Bulls’ injury woes continue as Bobby Portis will miss 4-to-6 weeks with a sprained MCL

CHICAGO – Not even in a victory can the Bulls avoid injury – and once again a starter is lost for at least a month.

On Thursday the team announced that forward Bobby Portis will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks after spraining his MCL in his right knee in the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ victory over the Hornets on Wednesday night.

INJURY UPDATE: Forward Bobby Portis sustained a moderate sprain of the MCL of his right knee during the game last night. It is estimated he will be out for four-to-six weeks. pic.twitter.com/mqXkU0T7ba — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 25, 2018

Portis was hit in the knee racing into the paint on defense by Charlotte’s Tony Parker, who was falling to the ground as he got near the forward. Immediately Portis went behind the basket in pain and was attended to by athletic trainers. He would eventually limp off the floor on his own power and underwent an MRI this morning, which revealed the severity of the issue.

This is the second-straight game that a Bulls starter has suffered the same injury, with guard Kris Dunn also spraining his MCL after landing awkwardly after a layup in the second quarter of the team’s loss to the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night.

After earning his spot in the starting lineup in the preseason, Portis was averaging 10.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the first four games of his fourth season with the team.