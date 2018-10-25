× Subway 3rd Quarter Contest Rules

SUBWAY® 3rd QUARTER Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter. Contest opens on October 26, 2018 and ends on April 10, 2019. There are two ways to enter:

A. TEXT MESSAGING: Text SUBWAYBULLS to 97999. All entrants must have a text messaging system with two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Contest using the text message method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm entry into the Contest. Entrants entering by text will be charged standard text messaging rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions in their wireless calling plans. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, the cellular provider’s authorized account holder will be considered the entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or is shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only text message entries to the designated number containing the correct keyword will be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules.

B. ONLINE: To enter, log on to wgntv.com and click on the “SUBWAY® 3rd Quarter Contest” contest logo and follow the instructions to complete the registration form. Entrants must use their own names.

Entries become the property of WGN and will not be returned. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet or text entries. Enter as often as you wish.

2. CONTEST DATES: The contest begins on October 26, 2018 and ends on April 10, 2019.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: Once the announcement is made during the 3rd period of every hockey game that airs on WGN-TV, the announcement will serve as the ‘call to enter.’ Text and online entries are time stamped in order of entry. The 300th entrant from the moment of the ‘call to enter’ via either online or text entry will be deemed the winner, subject to verification. Winner will be notified by mail and/or telephone within two weeks of winning the prize. In the event a winner cannot be contacted within one week or in the event that a winner is not eligible, the next entrant will be selected and deemed the winner. All decisions regarding the administration of this contest made by WGN-TV are final and binding. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Cannot have won a prize from WGN-TV within six months of entering. Odds of winning are based on the order in which entries are received. If fewer than 300 entries are received prior to the ‘call to entry’ to the next game, the entry closest to number 300 will be deemed the winner. Sponsors will not be responsible for delays in transmission of entries.

4. THE PRIZE: Each winner will receive a SUBWAY® gift card valued at $30. Winner is responsible for any applicable sales tax on purchases.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS: a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees and their immediate family members of SUBWAY® Restaurants and Doctor’s Associates Inc., and SUBWAY® Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust (Contest Sponsors), and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

b. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, U.S. citizens and residents of the Chicagoland DMA viewing area defined as: Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Eligibility: The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release SUBWAY® Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd. and Doctor’s Associates Inc., WGN-TV, their affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies and their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents from all claims and liability relating to this promotion or from participation in this promotion.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, WGN-TV reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacypolicy.

9. COPY OF RULES: Rules are at wgntv.com or you may obtain a copy of the rules by sending a self-addressed envelope to:

WGN-TV “SUBWAY® 3rd Quarter Contest” Rules

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

10. WINNERS LIST: You may obtain a list of winners by sending a self-addressed envelope to (after October 26, 2018 and before April 10, 2019):

WGN-TV “SUBWAY® 3rd Quarter Contest” Winners List

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

*©2018 Doctor’s Associates Inc. SUBWAY® is a registered trademark of Doctor’s Associates Inc. All rights reserved.