Rivers continue to steady-off or slowly fall – only segments of the Pecatonica River in flood

Rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this Thursday morning have nearly leveled off or continue to slowly fall. The Pecatonica is the only the River in flood with minor flooding at Shirland where the forecast is for a continued slow steady fall. The flooded portions of rivers are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

