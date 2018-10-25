Pizza guy’s eye-popping pumpkins a bonus with delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steve Dahlke may look like any other pizza guy making his deliveries. That is until he pulls up outside a house.

11 months out of the year, Dahlke is just the pizza delivery guy. But come October, he's the Great Pumpkin Man.

"It's a hobby that I started when I was 18,” he said. “And that hobby started getting bigger and bigger.”

Every October, Dahlke has over 5000 pounds worth of monster pumpkins in the back of his truck trailer bed all waiting to be carved and delivered.

Dahkle isn't just a pizza delivery man but also one of the most coveted professional pumpkin carvers in the country.

"My pumpkins have been all over,” he said. “Just last week I was in Pittsburgh carving and two weeks ago I was in New York for a nationwide competition.”

The demand for his carvings is so great, that there's no other place to keep his stash other than the back of his pizza delivery truck. So for three weeks the pumpkins go along for the ride.

"People give me the thumbs up all the time. … Ask 'Is it real?' They take pictures. It's fun.”

There's just days left until Dahlke goes back to just the delivery guy.

Check out his creations at www.stevespumpkinart.com