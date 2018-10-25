Pierce Brosnan reunites with kids from ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ for film’s 25th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Actor Pierce Brosnan had a family reunion of sorts.

He posted a photo to Instagram with his former child co-stars in the movie "Mrs. Doutfire:" Lisa Jakub, 39; Matthew Lawrence, 38; and Mara Wilson, 31. The film marks its 25th anniversary this year.

"Today, after 25 years, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story (sic) about a film that has touched the hearts of so many," Brosnan wrote.

Missing from the happy scene was the film's star Robin Williams, who died in August 2014, and Sally Field, who is currently touring the U.S. promoting her new memoir, "In Pieces."

Brosnan paid tribute to Williams in his post: "Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and and sweet memories."

Brosnan also posted a video showing a photo of the original cast and revealing how they have all grown up.

The cast got together to film an interview for "The Today Show" that will air in early November.