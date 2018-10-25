NIU football player seriously injured in false arrest, lawsuit says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATTESON, Ill. — A student at Northern Illinois University filed a lawsuit this week claiming he was forced to sit out much of his freshman football season after police officers seriously injured him in a false arrest earlier this year.

According to the lawsuit, two Illinois state troopers and a Matteson police officer came to Jyran Mitchell’s home in Matteson on Feb. 2 looking for a relative who was not there. When officers got into a confrontation with Mitchell’s grandmother, the suit claims, Mitchell tried to intervene.

That’s when he was violently arrested by the officers, according to Mitchell’s attorney. Mitchell suffered a torn meniscus, the same injury that sidelined former Chicago Bull Derrick Rose.

Police did not respond to requests for comment.

Mitchell is an honor student and runner. He said the injury sidelined his athletic career and that he still dreams of playing in the NFL.

Mitchell’s family is still traumatized by the alleged attack, and relatives don't understand why Matteson officials won’t acknowledge the family's complaints.

An attorney for Mitchell said the teen was attacked solely because he is young and black.

The family is seeking damages.

Read the full lawsuit below: