Man enters woman’s home while she’s bathing child, roots through fridge

BOAZ, Ala. - Police in Alabama say a woman was giving her child a bath Tuesday night when a man came inside her home and started going through her fridge, and that wasn't the only stop he made.

It all started when a woman called the police and said someone came into her home.

"She was actually bathing her child at the time and heard someone come in," Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin told WHNT. "She thought it was another family member."

Gaskin said she went into the kitchen and found 41-year-old Vincent Galimore and asked him what he was doing.

"He said he was supposed to be there," Gaskin explained, "She questioned as to why he thought he should be there. He really couldn't give her an answer."

Then, Galimore just took off.

The homeowner called the police and they responded. A little later, the department got another call from the Manor House, which is right next to the police department.

"They had ran Mr. Galimore out of the apartments and the officers were able to locate him just a block from the Manor House," Gaskin said.

Galimore is no stranger to local police officers. With this latest run-in, he's facing three charges that include public intoxication, possession of marijuana, and burglary.

"Investigators spoke with Mr. Galimore, interviewed him. He admitted that he did go into the home. He couldn't really give an explanation as to why he thought that's where he should be," Gaskin said.

Police Chief Gaskin added this is a good reminder to lock your doors, even if you think your neighborhood is safe.