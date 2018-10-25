Lunchbreak: Soft scrambled eggs with king crab

Danny Grant/Executive Chef etta Restaurant
etta Restaurant - 1840 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Recipe:
Soft Scrambled eggs w/King Crab, fine herbs, creme fraiché, simple greens & baguette
INGREDIENTS:
- Three Farm eggs
- 1tsp Milk
- 1tsp Creme Fraiché
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- 3tbsp Butter
- King Crab (amount to your liking)
- Handful of Fine Herbs (your choice)
- Simple Greens (choice & amount to your liking)
DIRECTIONS:
- Beat eggs with milk, creme fraiché, salt & pepper
- Heat 1tbsp of butter in a non-stick pan, then pour egg mixture
- Cook for 3-4 minutes
- Place King Crab and fine herbs on one side before folding
- Remove from pan and serve alongside fresh, simple greens & baguette