Lunchbreak: Soft scrambled eggs with king crab

October 25, 2018

Danny Grant/Executive Chef etta Restaurant

etta Restaurant  - 1840 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Recipe:

Soft Scrambled eggs w/King Crab, fine herbs, creme fraiché, simple greens & baguette 

INGREDIENTS:

  • Three Farm eggs
  • 1tsp Milk
  • 1tsp Creme Fraiché
  • Salt & Pepper to taste
  • 3tbsp Butter
  • King Crab (amount to your liking)
  • Handful of Fine Herbs (your choice)
  • Simple Greens (choice & amount to your liking)

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Beat eggs with milk, creme fraiché, salt & pepper
  2. Heat 1tbsp of butter in a non-stick pan, then pour egg mixture
  3. Cook for 3-4 minutes
  4. Place King Crab and fine herbs on one side before folding
  5. Remove from pan and serve alongside fresh, simple greens & baguette