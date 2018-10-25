Immigration activist hold rally in Chicago in support of caravan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A group of immigrants, activists and religious leaders gathered in front of Trump Tower in Chicago Thursday to show support for migrants and denounce President Trump’s immigration policies.

What began as a domestic political fight in Honduras has now become an international humanitarian crisis. Hondurans upset and seeking to undermine the country’s new president Juan Orlando Hernández organized a small caravan of a few hundred people to leave the country and call attention to their plight.

It grew to about 7,000 people as media coverage and political opportunism helped transform it into the largest movement of migrants north through Mexico in recent history.

Activists in Chicago said Trump has attempted to use the spectacle as a way to stoke American anxieties about immigration.

Victoria Cervantes, the organizer of the protest. said all Americans have a moral responsibility to speak up for refugees who are seeing safety from desperate and dangerous conditions

“Our government, whether we voted for it or not, is acting in our name,” Cervantes said. “It is up to us in Chicago to stand up and say no we don’t accept that. ”

About two dozen people attended Thursday’s rally from 15 organizations including immigrants, teachers, and religious leaders and activists.

