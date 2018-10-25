× Illinois vets to be honored at Bicentennial celebration

CHICAGO — Two hundred military veterans will be honored during the Illinois Bicentennial celebration.

The veterans come from more than 50 counties across the state.

They were evaluated based on their achievements and their contributions to their communities.

All have been invited to attend the state’s 200th birthday celebration on Dec. 3 at the United Center in Chicago.

The organizers say the Bicentennial HONOR 200 recognition is one of the most important commemorations of the yearlong celebration.