Did nephew of suburban mayor get special treatment in DUI case?

HARVEY, Ill. — In south suburban Harvey, the name “Kellogg” carries a lot of clout. Eric Kellogg has been the mayor for 15 years. The mayor’s niece, Bettie Lewis, is the city attorney. Now, it’s the mayor’s nephew in the spotlight.

Soon after a minivan crashed into a Harvey fire station Sept. 23, a city spokesperson denied one of the mayor’s relatives was in the vehicle. However, WGN Investigates obtained police reports through the Freedom of Information Act that confirm Rommel Kellogg, 48, was behind the wheel when the vehicle barreled through a brick wall into the firehouse.

Harvey police responded, and their reports mention Kellogg would only “laugh loudly” when asked questions after the crash. There were three active warrants for Rommel Kellogg’s arrest at the time, including one for a previous DUI. His license was suspended, and he shouldn’t have been behind the wheel.

Officers noted in their reports a “moderate odor of a[n] alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth." Police charged Rommel Kellogg with misdemeanor DUI. However, experienced defense attorneys and members of law enforcement tell WGN: What’s not in the arrest reports calls into question whether the mayor’s nephew may have received special treatment that could hinder his prosecution.

Watch the full report in the video player above.