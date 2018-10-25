David Schwimmer responds to lookalike beer thief with hilarious video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — After the internet compared him to a man stealing beer in England, actor David Schwimmer said "hold my beer" and had the last laugh.

The Blackpool Police Department posted a surveillance photo to social media Tuesday of a man stealing beer to find out more about his identity, leading thousands of commenters to point out that the man looked strikingly like the "Friends" star. They have since removed the photo from Facebook and Twitter, but here's a side-by-side for reference:

Schwimmer recreated a video of the theft, where he can be seen rushing down a grocery aisle with beer in hand, darting his eyes at the camera. He included a plea for his innocence in the caption: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me." The video has been

Blackpool Police shared Schwimmer's video on Facebook, writing "Thanks for being there for us David Schwimmer. We appreciate your support!"

Despite the resemblance, Blackpool police determined that Schwimmer was innocent. They responded to comments on the original post, saying "Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way."

