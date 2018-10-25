COPA releases video of police-involved shooting in Bridgeport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Newly released video shows a police-involved shooting last March in a confrontation that started with a call from a woman who said her husband was carrying a large knife.

Police were called to the Bridgeport home just before 12 p.m. on March 13.

On the video, Wen Min Chen hurts himself with the knife, and police are heard ordering him a dozen times to drop it.

They first shot him with a taser. That didn't stop him, so an officer shot him in the leg.

Wen was later charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, released the video, audio files and documents relating to the case Wednesday after a court order was rescinded.

41.836544 -87.649508