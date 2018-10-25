Chicago considers increasing drone security at large events

CHICAGO — Chicago could get a new program to deal with the security threat of drones flying over large events, such as Lollapalooza and the Chicago Marathon.

Alicia Tate-Nadeau, the head of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, says the agency has a grant to pay for the program.

Tate-Nadeau recently addressed City Council during a budget hearing. She says it’s too early to commit to a concrete plan, but wants members of city council to think about solutions to the safety risks.

Updating technology would allow them to hack into the drones and stop them from flying.

Chicago already has laws that prohibit drones in certain areas without a permit.