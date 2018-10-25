Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. NY Rangers
- The Rangers beat the Panthers, 5-2, in New York on Tuesday. New York scored twice on the power play and added a shorthanded goal. The Rangers have now scored seven special-teams goals in their last four games after scoring just one in their first five games of the season.
- The Blackhawks defeated the Ducks, 3-1, in Chicago on Tuesday. Chicago has scored three or more goals in eight of nine games this season, tied with Nashville and Toronto for most in the league. They have also allowed three-plus goals in seven of nine games, tied for second most in the league (Det – 8).
- Mika Zibanejad scored two and tallied two assists in the win over the Panthers, tying his career high for points in a game (12/7/14 vs. Van: 2 G and 2 A). Zibanejad has scored in three straight games and he has scored four goals in seven career games against the Blackhawks.
- Patrick Kane scored the game-winning goal against the Ducks, his eighth goal and second game-winning goal of the season. Kane’s eight goals in the first nine games of the season are the most of his career and the most by a Blackhawk since Joe Murphy also had eight through nine team games in 1994-95.
- Corey Crawford has allowed just one goal in each of his last two games, making 61 saves. His 1.69 GAA is second in the league among goalies with three or more starts (Varlamov, Col – 1.56). Tonight will be his 400th career start between the pipes for the Blackhawks.
- The Rangers have won four of the last five matchups with the Blackhawks in Chicago. The Blackhawks’ one win in that stretch came last fall when they scored five goals in the third period of a 6-3 victory, including an Artem Anisimov third-period hat trick.