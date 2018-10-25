Around Town checks out Circolombia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breathtaking circus stunts. Brilliant live beats. One amazing experience. Circolombia combines eye-popping feats by aerialists, acrobats, and contortionists with dance and live music—from hip-hop and electrocumbia to drum and bass. For just two weeks, this high-energy spectacle, packed with explosive power and raw skill, takes the stage as the culminating event of Destinos—Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.

Circolombia at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier:

800 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

chicagoshakes.com

Runs October 23–November 4, 2018