America’s Test Kitchen host Julia Collin Davidson stops by WGN to show us how to get kids cooking in the kitchen

Julia Collin Davidson is executive editorial director for America's Test Kitchen. She is also host of America's Test Kitchen and Cook's Country both high rated instructional cooking shows. Julia begin working as a test cook for Cook's Illustrated in 1999 and led recipe development for America's Test Kitchen cookbooks for more than a decade. Today Julia and young student Jake Moore stopped by with WGN to show us why you should get your children involved in the kitchen!

Julia's Tips:

Why you should get your children involved in the kitchen!

Confidence building - the "I can do that" attitude will carry a child beyond the kitchen

Engaged eaters - greatly increase the change that they will try more food.

Health benefits - experts say the single most important thing you can do for your health is to cook at home. Involving your children fosters a habit with lifelong benefits. ATK has created a balance of classics and recipes with veggies and lean proteins.

Parent/child connection - for better or worse, cooking with your kids will help you get to know your child, and they you. ATK welcomes mistakes, and wants you to have fun and learn from them.

Hands-on learning - ATK is creating learning experiences that teach STEAM through the lens of food. Example: Answering questions like why does food turn brown, introducing innovative kitchen tools, artistic planting, and accurately measuring ingredients - even scaling up (or down) a recipe.

Upcoming Events:

Cooking Demo & Book Signing

October 25th 6-8 pm

The Kid's Table

2864 N. Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

Tickets: https://www.kids-table.com/demo-julia-collin-davison/