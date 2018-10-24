Watch Adam Trent preform live magic on WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Direct from Broadway is high-tech magician Adam Trent, a rising star known for his futuristic brand of magic. Award-winning magician definitely has a many tricks up his sleeve, as seen on America's Got Talent, The Today Show, Ellen, Rachel Ray and his own television series, The Road Trick on Red Bull TV. Shattering all stereotypes as he blends classic techniques with technology into the show. Futurist Adam Trent is here!

Events:

The Magic of Adam Trent

Thursday, October 25th 7:30PM

Gennesee Theatre

Waukegan, IL

&

Saturday, October 27th

Braden Auditorium/Illinois State University

Normal, IL

Tickets: https://adamtrent.com/

More info on Adam Trent:

Website: https://adamtrent.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AdamTrentMagic/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/adamtrentmagic/

Twitter: www.instagram.com/adamtrentmagic/