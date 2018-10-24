Trial date in case over Obama center to be set in December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A federal judge said Wednesday he will announce in December a trial date in the lawsuit challenging construction of the Obama Presidential Center.

The Obama Presidential Center has faced hurdles that have delayed groundbreaking, including a federal lawsuit filed by the group Protect Our Parks and three individuals.

The group contends that the center shouldn't be built in Jackson Park on the South Side because the transfer of parkland to a private entity violates state law.

The city filed a response to the complaint this week and said the location does not violate state law.

The city is expected file its next motion after the city council votes next week on the ordinance governing the project.

At the hearing Wednesday, the judge said discovery will continue with attorneys on both sides gathering information.