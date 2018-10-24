Suburban man accused of extorting nude photos from teen girl for 3 years

NILES, Ill. — A north suburban man was charged with extorting and terrorizing a teenage girl.

David Cottrell, 28, of Niles, is accused of threatening to publish sexually explicit photos of an underage girl unless she created child pornography for him.

Prosecutors said Cottrell met the victim online when she was 13 years old. She sent him nude photos of herself, thinking she was anonymous.

Prosecutors claimed Cottrell communicated with the victim through Kik and Snapchat applications and then told her he knew her name, school and where her parents worked. He threatened to post the pictures online and send them to her family, unless she sent him more explicit photos and videos.

Cottrell reportedly demanded these on an almost daily basis for more than three years.

He is charged with two counts of transportation of child pornography, one count of extortion, one count of inducement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, one count of attempting to produce child pornography, one count of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He is due back in court Nov. 6.