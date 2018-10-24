× Stolen base in World Series Game 1 means free tacos for all

BOSTON — Your favorite team might not be in the World Series, but there’s still one reason to watch.

Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts stole second base in the first inning in World Series Game 1, and stole Taco Bell tacos for everyone across the country.

Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion promises that they will give away free Doritos Loco tacos for every base stolen in the baseball championships.

To claim your free taco, go to Taco Bell on Nov. 1 between 2 and 6 p.m. or order online anytime that day.

Betts and the Red Sox pulled out a win Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park in Boston. The next game will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with more chances for taco steals.