Rivers continue to steady-off or slowly fall – only segments of the Pecatonica River in flood after today
Rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue a slow steady fall. The Rock River at Latham Park will fall below flood Wednesday afternoon, leaving only the Pecatonica River at Shirland in minor flood. The flooded portions of rivers are depicted in light green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 1.49 07 AM Wed -0.03
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 11.04 07 AM Wed -0.02
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 3.29 06 AM Wed -0.06
Gurnee 7.0 2.81 06 AM Wed -0.16
Lincolnshire 12.5 M M M
Des Plaines 15.0 M M M
River Forest 16.0 4.95 07 AM Wed -0.52
Riverside 7.5 2.56 07 AM Wed -0.24
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 7.60 06 AM Wed -0.15
Montgomery 13.0 12.05 07 AM Wed -0.04
Dayton 12.0 7.60 07 AM Wed -0.18
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 14.91 07 AM Wed 0.00
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.59 07 AM Wed -0.02
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 6.92 07 AM Wed 0.02
Shorewood 6.5 2.30 07 AM Wed 0.01
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.86 06 AM Wed -0.03
Foresman 18.0 5.29 07 AM Wed -0.05
Chebanse 16.0 3.03 07 AM Wed -0.03
Iroquois 18.0 5.16 07 AM Wed -0.08
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 3.47 07 AM Wed 0.00
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 3.92 07 AM Wed -0.14
Kouts 11.0 4.83 07 AM Wed -0.06
Shelby 9.0 5.59 07 AM Wed -0.02
Momence 5.0 1.88 07 AM Wed -0.02
Wilmington 6.5 1.36 07 AM Wed -0.01
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.70 06 AM Wed -0.01
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.12 07 AM Wed 0.05
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.26 07 AM Wed -0.01
South Holland 16.5 5.25 06 AM Wed -0.04
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 0.70 07 AM Wed -0.01
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.69 07 AM Wed 0.00
Leonore 16.0 3.32 07 AM Wed 0.01
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 M M M
Ottawa 463.0 M M M
La Salle 20.0 M M M
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 2.92 07 AM Wed -0.02
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 2.48 06 AM Wed -0.09
Perryville 12.0 6.76 06 AM Wed -0.08
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 M M M Minor
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 M M M
Latham Park 10.0 M M M Fall Below
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 4.29 07 AM Wed -0.15
Byron 13.0 11.32 07 AM Wed -0.15
Dixon 16.0 13.22 06 AM Wed -0.16