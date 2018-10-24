× Rivers continue to steady-off or slowly fall – only segments of the Pecatonica River in flood after today

Rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue a slow steady fall. The Rock River at Latham Park will fall below flood Wednesday afternoon, leaving only the Pecatonica River at Shirland in minor flood. The flooded portions of rivers are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…