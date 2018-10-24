Retro CTA cars running in Chicago Loop today

CHICAGO — The CTA is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the State Street subway with a retro ride down memory lane.

Passengers can ride retro cars in the Loop on Wednesday.

A few weeks ago, the transit agency tweeted a chance to hitch a ride on its 4000-series cars, which were built in 1923.

The response was overwhelming and the rides are sold out, but you can head to the platform and have a look at the historic cars.

The cars will be on the track in the late morning and early afternoon.