Residents concerned over growing number of cancer cases in Mount Greenwood

CHICAGO -- Residents gathered Wednesday evening for a meeting to continue the discussion about the number of cancer cases in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Residents said several children living within a few blocks of each other have been diagnosed with cancer and they want to know why.

One of the organizers of Wednesday’s meeting was Tricia Krause, who was instrumental in exposing the contaminated water in suburban Crestwood. She shared her own family’s painful story.

A recent Illinois Department of Public Health report did not identify a pediatric cancer cluster in Mount Greenwood and the surrounding areas but raised other questions about the occurrence of certain types of cancer.

The University of Chicago launched a comprehensive study and the organizers of the meeting said they want more testing and funding for infrastructure changes.

“It’s not a coincidence that there are four kids who have died within two years. That’s a high number and the state knows they knew about it,” Krause said.

Another resident, Janessa Cannon, said people want to find out where it’s coming from.

Residents said they’ll continue to get the word out and keep the pressure on officials.