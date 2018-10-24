Pearl Aday performs “Sleepless Night” live on WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pearl Aday, the daughter of Meat Loaf and wife of Anthrax's Scott Ian, released her captivating new album Heartbreak and Canyon Revelry on June 5th via Station House Recordings. She is on the tour with High South.

The L.A.-based singer labels her music as sun-drenched twang, fusing country western soul with rock n' roll attitude. Pearl is every inch a rock chanteuse who seamlessly moves from vulnerable to guttural in one measure. Among Pearl's performance credits, she has toured as a backing singer in Meat Loaf's touring band, Neverland Express, for nine years, appeared on numerous albums and in various tours and television performances, both as backing singer and in a duet. She has also been a backing singer for Motley Crue.

Pearl was the guest vocalist on Late Night with Seth Meyers on September 4th, 5th and the 6th. She will be cruising into Martyrs in Chicago on October 24th.

Martyrs

3855 North Lincoln Avenue

Chicago, Illinois 60613

For more information on her tour:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PearlCaliforniaCountry

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PearlAday

https://thepearlband.com