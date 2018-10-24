× Midday Fix: Domestic Violence Awareness

Rebecca Darr, CEO WINGS Program

www.WingsProgram.com

Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Challenge—through the end of October.

Supporters can donate at BreakTheAbuseCycle.net to WINGS. Plus, anyone who donates at least $10 before the end of the month has a chance to win an exclusive purple purse designed by Serena Williams in partnership with the Allstate Foundation.

https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/wingsprogram-purplepurse2018

For More Information & Help:

https://www.thehotline.org/

1-800-799-7233

http://www.dhs.state.il.us/page.aspx?item=30275

1-877-TO END DV or 1-877-863-6338