× Midday Fix: Cinnamon Roll Brioche

Ellen King

Co-Owner, Hewn

Author, Heritage Baking

Hewn

810 Dempster St. – Evanston, IL

(847) 869-4396

New Book: Heritage Baking is available now on Barnes & Noble, IndieBound, and Amazon. To learn more about Hewn, visit www.hewnbread.com.

Recipe:

Cinnamon Roll Brioche

Step One: Basic Brioche Dough

Ingredients:

100 g (1/2cup) whole milk

200 g (4 large) eggs

430 g (3 cups) sifted heritage flour (HRS/HRW), such as Rouge de Bordeaux

70 g (1/3 cup) sugar

16 grams (11/2tsp) fine sea salt

5 grams (1 tsp) instant yeast

227 g (1 cup) cold unsalted high-fat butter (such as Plugra), cut into small cubes

In the stand mixer bowl set over a scale, pour in the milk until the scale reads 100 grams. Crack the eggs and add to the same bowl. Set the bowl on the stand mixer with the dough hook attachment.

Add the flour to the stand mixer mixture. Mix on medium speed until the dough is smooth and comes together, about 3 minutes, scraping down the bowl after the first minute of mixing.

Let the dough rest in the bowl for 20 minutes to help relax the gluten.

Add the sugar, salt, and yeast and mix on low speed for 3 minutes more, scraping down the dough off the hook after the first minute.

Add half of the butter and continue to mix on low speed until the butter cubes are no longer visible and are completely incorporated into the dough. Add the remaining butter and mix until incorporated.

Once all the butter is added, mix the dough on medium speed until it makes a slapping sound and the dough comes away from the bowl, about 16 minutes. Resist the temp­tation to increase the speed. You will start hearing a distinct slapping sound when the dough is almost ready.

Coat a medium bowl with cooking spray and transfer the dough to the bowl to rest. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room tem­perature for 1 hour.

Punch down the dough to help redistribute the yeast. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

After the dough has rested and chilled, you can begin “Step Two” below!

Step Two: Cinnamon Roll Brioche

MAKES 15 ROLLS

Ingredients:

70 g (1/2cup) confectioners’ sugar

14 g (1 Tbsp) whole milk1 recipe Basic Brioche Dough

113 g (1/2cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature

100 g (1/2cup) lightly packed light brown sugar

1 g (1/4teaspoon) fine sea salt

9 g (1 heaping Tbsp) ground Ceylon cinnamon

6 g (1 Tbsp) freshly grated orange zest

100 g (2 large) eggs, beaten

10 g (1 heaping Tbsp) sifted heritage flour (SWS), such as Richland or White Sonora

25 g (2 Tbsp) turbinado sugar (optional)

ICING (OPTIONAL)

70 g (1/2cup) confectioners’ sugar

14 g (1 Tbsp) whole milk

Roll the brioche dough into a 10-by-6-in [25-by-15-cm] rectan­gle on a lightly floured cutting board or counter. Chill briefly in the refrigerator while preparing the rest of the ingredients.

In a large bowl, whisk together the butter, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, orange zest, 1 of the eggs, and flour until creamy.

Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a 19-by-15-in [48-by-38-cm] rectangle with the long end facing you. With a rubber spatula, evenly spread the cinnamon–brown sugar mixture over the dough.

Roll the dough away from you to form a long cylinder. Cut the cylinder into 11/2-in [4-cm] slices.

Take the lip from each cut piece and tuck it under the bottom of the cut side so you cover the cut side with the dough. Butter a 9-by-13-in [23-by-33-cm] baking pan. Place the rolls in the pan cut side up, spacing them about 1/2 in [12 mm] apart. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let sit at room tem­perature for 2 hours to proof.

To make the icing (if desired), combine the confectioners’ sugar and milk together in a bowl. Using a fork, mix until creamy and there are no more dry bits of sugar.

Preheat the oven to 350°F [175°C].

Brush the tops of the rolls with the remaining beaten egg and sprinkle with a little turbina­do sugar (if using). Bake for 35 minutes, ro­tating the pan halfway through baking, until golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes. When the brioche is still warm, brush about 1 table­spoon of the icing over each roll (if desired) and serve. Store in an airtight container and eat within 2 days.

Reprinted from Heritage Baking, by Ellen King, with permission from Chronicle Books