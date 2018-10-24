Illinois, food bank to provide free milk to low-income families in Chicago-area

CHICAGO — The state of Illinois is partnering with a local food bank to provide free milk to low-income families in the Chicago area.
The Illinois Department of Human Services and the Greater Chicago Food Depository said Tuesday that milk will be distributed through March 2019 at six sites.
Kate Maehr is executive director and CEO of the food depository. She says fresh milk is one of the most in-demand items for families the agency serves.
Milk will be distributed from food depository trucks and vans that will be in IDHS parking lots for two-hour periods on select dates. The sites are in Chicago, Melrose Park and Blue Island.
The milk is provided through the U.S. Agriculture Department’s emergency food assistance program.
Participating Illinois Department of Human Services office locations:
- South Suburban, 3301 Wireton Rd., Blue Island, IL 60472
- 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Every Thursday through March 28
- West Suburban, 2701 West Lake Street, Melrose Park, IL 60160
- 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month through March 20
- Northwest FCRC, 4105 West Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60651
- 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
- 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month through March 26, with the exceptions of Dec. 25 and Feb. 12
- Lower North FCRC, 2650 West Fulton, Chicago, IL 60612
- 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
- 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month through March 26
- Roseland FCRC, 11203 South Ellis, Chicago, IL 60628
- 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month through March 27
- Calumet Park, 839 W. 119th St., Chicago, IL 60643
- 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month through March 19 with the exceptions of Nov. 6 and Jan. 1