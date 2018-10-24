Hitchhiker originally from Chicago-area gets a ride — in a helicopter — from Chris Hemsworth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISBANE, Australia — Musician Scott Hildebrand gladly accepted a ride from two friendly strangers in Australia when they stopped for his hitchhiking signal. But when they invited him to ride in their helicopter, he was a bit surprised to say the least.

"That's when I was like, 'Who are you guys?'" Hildebrand told WGN Morning News via Skype Wednesday. Little did the suburban Elmhurst native know that he'd just gotten into a car with movie star Chris Hemsworth and his personal trainer.

"Now, in retrospect, I'm like, 'How could I not know that something was up?'" Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand said he's not very good at pop culture, and that the "Thor" star seemed delighted that he didn't recognize him.

"They were just getting a kick out of the whole thing," Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand said he'd been touring the east coast of Australia for a few months, playing songs and living in a van nicknamed "Max."

"I've been living abroad for like four years in different countries, playing music and busking and playing gigs and making enough money to buy plane tickets and live happy and healthy," Hildebrand said.

Picking up his guitar, Hildebrand treated WGN viewers to a acoustic rendition of "Ready to Fly," the song he said Hemsworth liked and included in a video posted to his Instagram account.

To hear more of Hildebrand's songs, you can find him on Facebook or Instagram, or visit his website here.