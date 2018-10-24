Concerns over Chicago-area expressway shootings focus on I-57

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Concerns about shootings on Chicago-area expressways are on the rise, and the focus is on Interstate 57 on the Far South Side.

On Monday night, two men were shot and killed on I-57 in Calumet Park. The gunfire came from another car in the northbound lanes near 123rd Street.

Illinois State Police says overall there were fewer shootings on the expressways this year compared to this time last year, but I-57 had more shootings than any other in the area.

Here's a look at Chicagoland highway shooting numbers from Illinois State Police:

Year-to-year:

2017 - 45 (through 10/23/17)

There were a total of 51 shootings in all of 2017.

2018 - 37

2018 shooting breakdown by expressway: