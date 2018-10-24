Cleaners offer free services for women battling breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON HILLS, Ill. — A Lake County business is using their mops and buckets to join an army of cleaning companies doing their part to help women battling breast cancer.

Even though she's working on her third cleaning job of the day, Ajohne London will tell you it's her most rewarding.

"Every cleaning we put love into it, but this one, where we know she can't handle the physical stress of cleaning, it feels great to be able to help her," London said.

Two Maids and a Mop pays employees like London, but eats the cost for every house cleaning they do for women battling breast cancer, aiming to ease their burdens as they go through treatment. They're one of many cleaning companies across the country listed on Cleaning for a Reason's searchable website that provide free services for women going through chemo.

"We see these people and what they're going through on a daily basis, and the least we can do is give back," said Luke Schulte, Two Maids and a Mop.

For London, the job is personal, as its nearly a mirror image of what her own grandmother went through.

"I remember her not being able to stand up much when she went through cancer. She'd be feeling weak out of nowhere. That's why giving back always feels good," she said.