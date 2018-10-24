Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Charlotte
- The Hornets are 2-1 thus far on their road trip that ends in Chicago. Last season, the Hornets went 15-26 (.366) on the road, including going 3-13 (.188) before the turn of the calendar year.
- Chicago starts 0-3 for the second consecutive season after losing to Dallas, 115-109. The Bulls’ point differential in the third quarter is -8.0, worst in the NBA.
- The Bulls went 3-1 against the Hornets last season, shooting 42.7 percent from three. That was their best three-point percentage against any Eastern Conference opponent.
- Kemba Walker added 26 points in the Hornets’ loss to Toronto. His 132 points this season are the most through four games in team history.
- Zach LaVine has scored at least 30 points in each of the Bulls’ three games this season. The last Chicago player to have at least 30 in each of the first three games of the season was Michael Jordan in 1986-87.
- When both Zach LaVine and Jabari Parker are on the court, opponents are averaging 129.0 points per 100 possessions. When neither are on the court, opponents average 71.0 points per 100 possessions.