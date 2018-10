Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mecum Auto Auction will have a selection of 1,000 collector cars. One of the cars up for auction this year is Hall of Famer, Walter Payton's 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center:

1551 Thoreau Drive North

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Runs October 25-27, 2018

mecum.com