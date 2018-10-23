× Wind speed seems to be greatly affected by buildings and terrain. Are there recommendations or regulations to govern the taking of this measurement?

Dear Tom,

Wind speed seems to be greatly affected by buildings and terrain. Are there recommendations or regulations to govern the taking of this measurement?

— Tom Gregg, Niles

Dear Tom,

There are. Your point is well-taken as anyone who has navigated Chicago’s high-rise canyons can attest. The National Weather Service demands strict guidelines for installing all types of weather-measuring equipment. For wind, the requirements mandate that all anemometers be mounted at a height of 10 meters above the ground. Winds typically increase with height, so the standard height ensures uniformity in the speed values. In addition, the wind equipment should be installed so that the distance to any obstructions, such as buildings, should be 10 times the height of the obstruction above ground level.