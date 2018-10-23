× “WGN-TV HAPPY ANNIVERSARY PHOTO CONTEST WITH APPLE VACATIONS” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary. To enter, log onto wgntv.com/contests during the entry period between October 5, 2018 through October 22, 2018 at noon and click on the “Happy Anniversary Photo Contest” logo to complete and submit the registration form along with a picture of participating couple. Limit one entry per couple, limit one couple per person. Photo submitted for WGNtv.com’s Happy Anniversary Photo Contest must feature the entrant and entrant’s partner only. Entrant must receive consent from partner to submit contest photo. If either party in the photo requests that the photo be taken down, photo will be taken down. All entries must be submitted online and received within the entry period. Incomplete entries and entries not submitted in accordance with these rules will be disqualified. WGN-TV will disqualify any entry that includes photographs that are not of a couple, violate the rights of any other person or entity (including but not limited to copyrights), and/or contain offensive, defamatory, vulgar or profane content, as determined by WGN-TV.

Entries become the property of WGN and will not be returned. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. WGN reserves the right to cancel or extend the contest if insufficient amount of entries is submitted.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The entry for the contest runs from October 5, 2018 at noon through October 22, 2018 at noon.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: Once all submissions are received, 1 (one) entrant will be randomly selected as the winner. All decisions regarding the administration of this contest made by WGN-TV are final and binding. If the winner is determined to be ineligible, cannot be reached by reasonable means within a reasonable amount of time (by noon Wednesday, October 24, 2018) or who otherwise fails to comply with these Official Rules she shall be disqualified, and another winner will be randomly selected.

4. THE PRIZES: There will be one Grand Prize Winner. Grand Prize: (1) five-night trip for two adults to the Unlimited-Luxury adults only Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (ARV: $3,500).

Trip includes five-night accommodations, roundtrip non-stop air from Chicago O’Hare, ground transfers to/from the airport and resort, all meals and drinks and the assistance of an Apple Representative. All vacations are approved on a promotional basis & are subject to availability. Blackout dates apply. This trip is valid through December 10, 2019. Travel dates are final and will not be extended. Travel is not permitted during holiday periods including both 5 days prior to and after. Trips are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Apple Vacations reserves the right to substitute the vacation with another of equal value, equal Apple rating or within the same hotel chain should any unforeseen circumstance occur. Hotel to be determined by Apple Vacations. Trips are valid for 2 adults ONLY per room and do not include any special promotions. NO room upgrades. Winner must be at least 21 years old. Employees of

participating companies and its properties, sponsors, vendors and their immediate families are not eligible to win.

All departure/immigration taxes, insurance and fuel surcharges (approximately $350-415 USD per person, subject to change) must be paid by winner to Apple Vacations prior to departure. Winner and guest must provide their own passports. Taxes, insurance, any applicable baggage fees, and additional expenses (such as optional excursions, spa treatments, phone calls and souvenirs) are the sole responsibility of the winner.

The prize will be forfeited if the winner (and travel companion) fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600.

6. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, the Tribune Company, Apple Vacations and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 21 years and older at the time of entry.

Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since April 22, 2018 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

7. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Contest Sponsors may, at their discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, WGN-TV reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.

e. Warranties: By entering, each entrant warrants and represents that his/her entry (photo) is the entrant’s own original creations, do not violate the rights of any other person or entity (including but not limited to copyrights and trademarks), do not contain offensive, defamatory, vulgar or profane content, and do not contain fraudulent or false information about the entrants.

8. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

9. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacypolicy

10. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to: WGNtv.com’s “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY PHOTO CONTEST” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618.

11. WINNERS LIST: Can be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to WGNtv.com’s “CUTEST COUPLE PHOTO CONTEST” Winner List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after October 22, 2018 and before November 22, 2018.