Rivers continue to steady-off or slowly fall – only segments of the Rock and Pecatonica still in flood

Posted 2:54 PM, October 23, 2018

Rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue a slow steady fall. As of Tuesday, only the Rock River at Latham Park and the Pecatonica River at Shirland remain in flood. The Latham Park segment of the Rock River is in minor flood and expected to fall below flood later Wednesday afternoon. The Pacatonica River at Shirland continues in Moderate flood. The flooded portions of rivers are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Oct 23 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0     1.52  07 AM Tue   0.01
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    11.06  07 AM Tue   0.00

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     3.35  06 AM Tue  -0.02
Gurnee                 7.0     2.98  06 AM Tue  -0.62
Lincolnshire          12.5        M  M              M
Des Plaines           15.0        M  M              M
River Forest          16.0     5.47  07 AM Tue  -0.43
Riverside              7.5     2.80  07 AM Tue  -0.16



Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater    9.5     7.76  06 AM Tue  -0.23
Montgomery            13.0    12.09  07 AM Tue  -0.14
Dayton                12.0     7.77  07 AM Tue  -0.20

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    14.93  07 AM Tue   0.10

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     7.61  07 AM Tue  -0.02

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     6.90  07 AM Tue  -0.01
Shorewood              6.5     2.29  07 AM Tue   0.01

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.90  06 AM Tue  -0.02
Foresman              18.0     5.34  07 AM Tue  -0.07
Chebanse              16.0     3.06  07 AM Tue  -0.05
Iroquois              18.0     5.24  07 AM Tue  -0.05



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     3.47  07 AM Tue  -0.06

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     4.06  07 AM Tue   0.08
Kouts                 11.0     4.89  07 AM Tue   0.02
Shelby                 9.0     5.62  07 AM Tue  -0.05
Momence                5.0     1.90  07 AM Tue  -0.03
Wilmington             6.5     1.37  07 AM Tue  -0.03

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.71  06 AM Tue  -0.02

Hart Ditch
Dyer                  12.0     2.07  07 AM Tue   0.02



Little Calumet River
Munster               12.0     5.27  07 AM Tue  -0.03
South Holland         16.5     5.29  06 AM Tue   0.00

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     0.71  07 AM Tue   0.01

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.69  07 AM Tue  -0.06
Leonore               16.0     3.31  07 AM Tue  -0.07

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0        M  M              M
Ottawa               463.0       M  M              M
La Salle              20.0        M  M              M

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     2.94  07 AM Tue  -0.01

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     2.57  06 AM Tue  -0.04
Perryville            12.0     6.84  06 AM Tue  -0.05

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0        M  M              M Moderate

Rock River
Rockton               10.0        M  M              M
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              M Minor
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     4.44  07 AM Tue  -0.17
Byron                 13.0    11.47  07 AM Tue  -0.18
Dixon                 16.0    13.39  06 AM Tue  -0.14