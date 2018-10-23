× Rivers continue to steady-off or slowly fall – only segments of the Rock and Pecatonica still in flood

Rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana continue a slow steady fall. As of Tuesday, only the Rock River at Latham Park and the Pecatonica River at Shirland remain in flood. The Latham Park segment of the Rock River is in minor flood and expected to fall below flood later Wednesday afternoon. The Pacatonica River at Shirland continues in Moderate flood. The flooded portions of rivers are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…