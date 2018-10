CHICAGO — The iconic Rainbow Cone in Beverly announced it is not closing for the season.

The popular ice cream shop at 9233 S. Western Ave. announced it will have fall and winter hours, and will remain open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 9 p.m.

According to Block Club Chicago, Rainbow Cone will test out traffic through December. If all goes well, they may stay open on the weekends straight through winter.