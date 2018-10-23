Possible sprinkles lakeside counties Wednesday

Posted 10:00 PM, October 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:05AM, October 24, 2018

Wednesday’s chilly northerly flow off relatively warm waters of Lake Michigan to create instability clouds/possible sprinkles right along and just inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline due to a thin moisture layer just above the ground and a light easterly component to the winds. Plenty of sunshine farther inland.